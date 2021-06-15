Vaccinated Hawaiian positive for delta variant

Hawaii says a vaccinated Oahu resident who travelled to Nevada last month has tested positive for the delta variant of COVID-19. The delta variant was first detected in India and is a more transmissible version of the disease. The variant currently makes up 6% of all cases in the US. Hawaii Health Director Dr. Libby Char says this is a “very rare breakthrough” case in which a COVID-19 vaccine didn't prevent infection. New analysis from researchers in the UK shows the Pfizer vaccine is 96% effective against hospitalization from the delta variant.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)