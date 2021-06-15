India reports 60,471 new COVID-19 cases, 2,726 deaths

India reported on Tuesday 60,471 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest since March 31, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.57 million, while total fatalities are at 377,031, the data showed. India added 2,726 deaths overnight.

