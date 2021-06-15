Left Menu

India reports 60,471 new COVID-19 cases, 2,726 deaths

Reuters | Bengaluru | Updated: 15-06-2021 09:27 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 09:27 IST
  Country:
  • India

India reported on Tuesday 60,471 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest since March 31, data from the health ministry showed.

The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.57 million, while total fatalities are at 377,031, the data showed. India added 2,726 deaths overnight.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

