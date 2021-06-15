With 60,471 new COVID-19 cases, India sees lowest spike in 75 days

India reported 60,471 new COVID-19 cases, the lowest count after 75 days, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 3.45 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday. The daily positivity rate is below 5 per cent for 8 consecutive days. The active cases further declined to 9,13,378, taking the weekly positivity rate at 4.39 per cent, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.64 per cent.

With the fresh cases, the country's tally of cases has climbed to 2,95,70,881, as per Union Health Ministry. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,77,031 with 2,726 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 33rd consecutive day. India witnessed 1,17,525 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 2,82,80,472. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 38,13,75,984 samples were tested for COVID-19, up to June 14 out of these, 17,51,358 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that 25,90,44,072 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

