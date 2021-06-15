Health News Roundup: As death rate slows, U.S. exceeds 600,000 COVID-19 fatalities; Novavax says efficacy preserved in participants receiving influenza, COVID-19 vaccines and more

Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

As death rate slows, U.S. exceeds 600,000 COVID-19 fatalities

The United States on Monday crossed the grim milestone of 600,000 COVID-19 deaths, according to a Reuters tally, as slowing vaccination rates threaten the Biden administration target of having 70% of U.S. adults receive at least one shot and 160 million fully inoculated by July 4. The early success of the U.S. vaccine rollout has had a huge impact on the pace of COVID-19 fatalities in the country.

Novavax says efficacy preserved in participants receiving influenza, COVID-19 vaccines

Novavax Inc said on Monday vaccine efficacy appeared to be preserved in those receiving an approved influenza vaccine along with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate compared to those receiving its COVID-19 vaccine alone. The company released the results from a sub-study it conducted as part of its late-stage clinical trial of NVX-CoV2373, its protein-based COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in the United Kingdom.

Vaccinated visitors to Disney's U.S. parks can ditch face masks in most areas

Fully vaccinated visitors to Walt Disney Co's U.S. theme parks will not be required to wear face masks in most areas starting on Tuesday, the company said, as the country's COVID-19 cases continue to decline. The new policy applies to guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida, and the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim, California.

Novavax COVID-19 vaccine more than 90% effective in U.S. trial

Novavax Inc on Monday said its COVID-19 vaccine was more than 90% effective, including against a variety of concerning variants of the coronavirus in a large, late-stage U.S.-based clinical trial. The study of nearly 30,000 volunteers in the United States and Mexico puts Novavax on track to file for emergency authorization in the United States and elsewhere in the third quarter of 2021, the company said.

U.S. FDA declines to approve Avenue's IV formulation of painkiller

Avenue Therapeutics Inc said on Monday the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) declined to approve its intravenous formulation of painkiller tramadol for a second time, sending its shares tumbling about 38%. The health regulator in October declined to approve the intravenous formulation of the painkiller, stating it was not safe for the intended population.

Olympics organizers to unveil "playbook" as IOC's Coates arrives in Tokyo

Olympics organizers prepared on Tuesday to unveil their latest "playbook" of rules to control COVID-19 infections as Japan's government pondered whether to extend a state of emergency and senior Olympics official John Coates arrived in Tokyo. Coates, a vice-president of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and its point-man for the event, sparked a backlash last month when he said the Games would go ahead even if Tokyo were under a state of emergency due to the pandemic.

Brazil's Bolsonaro asks Pfizer to speed up COVID vaccine delivery

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday asked Pfizer Inc to bring forward planned delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, a government source said, aiming to speed up a slow national inoculation program. The request is a turnaround for Bolsonaro who last year ignored offers of vaccines from Pfizer, according to testimony to a Senate committee investigating delays in vaccinating the country with the world's second-deadliest outbreak.

Australia's Victoria state reports no new local COVID-19 cases

Australia's Victoria state on Tuesday reported no new locally acquired cases of COVID-19, fuelling hope that movement restrictions in the state capital Melbourne will be eased later this week. Melbourne ended a two-week hard lockdown late last week but some restrictions on travel and gatherings remain, including rules that require its five million residents to stay within 25 km (15 miles) of their homes.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 652 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 652 to 3,716,170, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday. The reported death toll rose by 93 to 89,937, the tally showed.

India reports 60,471 new COVID-19 cases, 2,726 deaths

India reported on Tuesday 60,471 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, the lowest since March 31, data from the health ministry showed. The South Asian country's total COVID-19 caseload now stands at 29.57 million, while total fatalities are at 377,031, the data showed. India added 2,726 deaths overnight.

