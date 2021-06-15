Left Menu

Japan to ship 1 mln COVID-19 vaccines to Vietnam on June 16

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 15-06-2021 10:37 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 10:31 IST
Japan will send 1 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to Vietnam, Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said on Tuesday.

The shipment of AstraZeneca PLC vaccines produced in Japan are due to arrive in Vietnam on Wednesday, Motegi told reporters.

Japan is considering additional vaccine donations to Vietnam and Taiwan, and it plans to send doses to Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines and Thailand early next month, Motegi added. Taiwan received its first shipment of AstraZeneca doses earlier this month.

