Malaysia grants conditional approval for CanSino, J&J COVID-19 vaccines
Reuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 15-06-2021 11:33 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 11:33 IST
- Malaysia
Malaysia's health ministry said on Tuesday it has granted conditional approval for emergency use to the single dose COVID-19 vaccines manufactured by China's CanSino Biologics and U.S. drugmaker Johnson&Johnson.
It has also approved the use of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for recipients aged 12 and above, the ministry said in a statement.
