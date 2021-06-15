Rahul Gandhi urges everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged everyone to follow safety rules and get vaccinated saying no one is safe till the time everyone is.Unlocking is happening but the coronavirus is among us and will continue to remain. Take care of yourself, he added.Gandhi has been calling for a vaccine policy to help everyone get inoculated.
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged everyone to follow safety rules and get vaccinated saying no one is safe till the time everyone is.
''Unlocking is happening but the coronavirus is among us and will continue to remain. In such a situation, continue to follow safety rules and get the vaccine as soon as possible,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.
''No one is safe till the time everyone is safe. Take care of yourself,'' he added.
Gandhi has been calling for a vaccine policy to help everyone get inoculated. Delhi and some other states have started unlocking after easing lockdown restrictions that were imposed to check the spread of coronavirus during the second wave.
