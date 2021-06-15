Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi urges everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged everyone to follow safety rules and get vaccinated saying no one is safe till the time everyone is.Unlocking is happening but the coronavirus is among us and will continue to remain. Take care of yourself, he added.Gandhi has been calling for a vaccine policy to help everyone get inoculated.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 11:57 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 11:53 IST
Rahul Gandhi urges everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible
Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday urged everyone to follow safety rules and get vaccinated saying no one is safe till the time everyone is.

''Unlocking is happening but the coronavirus is among us and will continue to remain. In such a situation, continue to follow safety rules and get the vaccine as soon as possible,'' he said in a tweet in Hindi.

''No one is safe till the time everyone is safe. Take care of yourself,'' he added.

Gandhi has been calling for a vaccine policy to help everyone get inoculated. Delhi and some other states have started unlocking after easing lockdown restrictions that were imposed to check the spread of coronavirus during the second wave.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India
4
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021