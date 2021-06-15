Left Menu

Japan's Daiichi Sankyo halts trials of existing drug for COVID-19 treatment

Daiichi Sankyo in March started a clinical trial in Japan of an inhaled form of nafamostat mesylate with COVID-19 patients. The company said in a statement it was discontinuing the trial without citing a reason. The Nikkei newspaper reported that there were safety concerns. Nafamostat is used in the treatment of pancreatitis and has antiviral properties.

Japan's Daiichi Sankyo halts trials of existing drug for COVID-19 treatment
Japan's Daiichi Sankyo Co said on Tuesday it was halting development of an existing drug for the treatment of COVID-19. Daiichi Sankyo in March started a clinical trial in Japan of an inhaled form of nafamostat mesylate with COVID-19 patients. The company said in a statement it was discontinuing the trial without citing a reason. The Nikkei newspaper reported that there were safety concerns.

Nafamostat is used in the treatment of pancreatitis and has antiviral properties.

