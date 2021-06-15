Left Menu

Russia reports 14,185 new COVID-19 cases, 379 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-06-2021 13:45 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 13:45 IST
Russia reports 14,185 new COVID-19 cases, 379 deaths
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia on Tuesday reported 14,185 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 6,805 in Moscow, close to the highest nationwide tally for months.

The government coronavirus task force also confirmed 379 coronavirus-related deaths, pushing the death toll to 127,180. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate tally and has said that Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from the beginning of the pandemic to the end of April.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ANNOUNCED BY THE STATE BANK OF INDIA HERE.

Mumbai, June 14 (PTI) FOLLOWING ARE THE DIRECT RATES OF EXCHANGE (DPE) AS ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021