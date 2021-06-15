Russia reports 14,185 new COVID-19 cases, 379 deaths

Russia on Tuesday reported 14,185 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, including 6,805 in Moscow, close to the highest nationwide tally for months.

The government coronavirus task force also confirmed 379 coronavirus-related deaths, pushing the death toll to 127,180. The federal statistics agency has kept a separate tally and has said that Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from the beginning of the pandemic to the end of April.

