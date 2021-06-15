Japan aiming for 1 million COVID shots a day by end-June - minister
Japan's vaccine programme chief, Taro Kono, said on Tuesday he hoped the daily COVID-19 vaccination rate would hit one million by the end of June.
Around 4.8% of Japan's population has been fully vaccinated so far, according to a Reuters tracker.
