Kremlin says it is not satisfied with slow rate of COVID-19 vaccination
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 15-06-2021 15:49 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 15:17 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was not satisfied by the slow rate of COVID-19 vaccinations in Russia and that it saw inoculations as the only way to beat the coronavirus pandemic.
Russia has recorded a surge in coronavirus cases in the last week. Authorities reported more than 14,700 infections on Sunday, the largest one-day tally since February.
Advertisement
"We should probably all be unsatisfied with the rates of vaccination," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters. "They leave a lot to be desired."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dmitry Peskov
- Russia
- Kremlin
Advertisement