Roche ties up with Rotary India Literacy Mission for diabetes screening camps

Roche Diabetes Care (RDC) India on Tuesday said it has inked a pact with Rotary India Literacy Mission (RILM) to conduct diabetes screening camps for the underprivileged across the country to drive early detection of the disease and to increase awareness about its management.

As part of the pilot phase of the project, a total of 300 screening camps will be organised in six states of Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Sikkim, West Bengal, Telangana, and Karnataka over six months.

Advertisement

This would later be scaled-up to include the rest of the country in a phased manner.

''India already has a huge burden of diabetes and we would like to address the new risk that Covid-19 now poses. At Roche Diabetes Care, our aim is to provide true relief to people with diabetes everywhere so that they can keep their sugar levels under control,'' RDC India Managing Director Omar Sherief Mohammad said in a statement.

The initiative is particularly important once the Covid-19 pandemic waves subsides, and people have to contend with possible long-term health impacts of the disease, he noted.

According to the International Diabetes Federation about 463 million people are affected with diabetes mellitus worldwide, and this number is estimated to reach 700 million by 2045. India ranks second in the world, as almost 77 million have diabetes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)