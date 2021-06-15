Only 1 inmate tested Covid positive in June so far: Delhi Prisons dept

The Delhi Prisons Department on Tuesday said that only one inmate has tested positive for the coronavirus this month so far. The officials said that the last inmate tested positive for Covid on June 8 and the last staff member tested positive for the virus on May 29. Director General (Prisons) Sandeep Goel said, ''The cases of coronavirus have decreased, but we are taking all the precautions. The Covid appropriate behaviour, including social distancing among the inmates, is being strictly followed. The new inmates are initially isolated and later shifted to barracks.'' According to the data shared by officials, the number of active COVID-19 cases in Delhi prisons till June 8 stands at 12, including two jail staff members. As on Tuesday, a total of 1,139 inmates above 45 years and 680 below 45 years in Tihar Jail have been vaccinated. In Rohini Jail, 132 inmates above 45 years and 200 below 45 years have received the vaccine. In Mandoli Jail, 412 inmates aged above 45 years and 132 below 45 years have been vaccinated, the data said.

Since March this year, 382 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported among the prisoners of which 364 have recovered and there are 10 active cases, as per the data. Eight inmates have succumbed to the disease during this time.

Among the prison staff members, 221 have been infected since March and of them, 219 have recuperated while two are still undergoing treatment. According to the officials, over 2,000 undertrial prisoners were released on interim bail, while around 700 convicts have been released on emergency parole under the department's decongestion drive amid the pandemic outbreak. The first case of coronavirus was reported in Rohini Jail on May 13. Two COVID-19 positive inmates of Mandoli Jail died on June 15 and July 4. Both were senior citizens.

The officials have said that ever since the outbreak of the pandemic in March last year, the Prisons Department remained vigilant and instructed its staff to not only maintain hygiene and social distancing among themselves but also spread awareness about the infection among inmates in the three jail complexes.