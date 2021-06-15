Left Menu

Delhi records 228 new Covid cases, 12 fatalities; positivity rate of 0.32 pc

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-06-2021 18:16 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 18:16 IST
Delhi records 228 new Covid cases, 12 fatalities; positivity rate of 0.32 pc
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi recorded 228 fresh coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent along with 12 fatalities, according to the health bulletin on Tuesday.

The fresh infections and positivity rate have seen a slight increase from the previous day's figures.

The national capital had recorded 131 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since February 22, and 16 fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.22 per cent, according to a health department bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours stood at 71,291. The cumulative case tally stands at 14,31,498, while the total number of fatalities stand at 24,851.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021