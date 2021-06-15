Delhi records 228 new Covid cases, 12 fatalities; positivity rate of 0.32 pc

Delhi recorded 228 fresh coronavirus cases at a positivity rate of 0.32 per cent along with 12 fatalities, according to the health bulletin on Tuesday.

The fresh infections and positivity rate have seen a slight increase from the previous day's figures.

The national capital had recorded 131 COVID-19 cases, the lowest since February 22, and 16 fatalities on Monday, while the positivity rate dropped to 0.22 per cent, according to a health department bulletin.

The total number of tests conducted in the last 24 hours stood at 71,291. The cumulative case tally stands at 14,31,498, while the total number of fatalities stand at 24,851.

