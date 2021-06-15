Left Menu

Puducherry Health dept to conduct 4-day vaccination festival from Wednesday

PTI | Puduch | Updated: 15-06-2021 18:39 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 18:39 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Puducherry government will be conducting a vaccination festival to combat the spread of Covid-19 in the union territory for four days from Wednesday.

Health Secretary T Arun said in a release that the Health department is conducting the festival in association with other departments at more than 100 centres in the union territory.

The Health Secretary said that a special camp was held in Karuvadikuppam near here on Tuesday to vaccinate differently-abled persons, their parents or care-takers.

Nearly 150 people were vaccinated at the camp.

Arun said that the government would also soon deploy health staff to inoculate differently-abled people at their homes.

The administration was making efforts to prevent the spread of the virus and with the cooperation of the people the number of fresh cases had been coming down in the past week, official sources said.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

