Mexico aims to ease border restrictions as vaccinations advance
Mexico aims to gradually lift pandemic-induced restrictions on its shared border with the United States as it progresses in vaccinating the local population against COVID-19, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said on Tuesday.
Ebrard was speaking at a regular news conference ahead of meetings with U.S. Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas in which the reopening of the border is due to be discussed. Earlier on Tuesday, Mexico received a consignment of some 1.35 million doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines from the United States that will go towards inoculating Mexican border residents aged 18 and above, the government said.
The goal is to ensure Mexico's frontier cities have the same level of protection against COVID-19 as U.S. cities so there is no longer an argument to uphold restrictions, Ebrard said. (Writing by Dave Graham; Editing by Giles Elgood)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
