Chandigarh eases Covid restrictions, shops to remain open till 7 pm

The Chandigarh administration on Tuesday further eased Covid restrictions, allowing all the shops in the city to remain open till 7 pm.

“All shops will remain open from 10 am to 7 pm. Shop owners will ensure that Covid protocol is duly followed,” an official statement said.

On June 8, the administration had allowed all shops to remain open from 10 am till 6 pm.

During a review meeting on Tuesday, the city administration decided to impose the nigh curfew between 10:30 pm and 5 am. Earlier, it used to be on from 10 pm to 5 am.

Now, the restaurants can remain open with 50 per cent capacity from 10 am till 10 pm.

On Monday, Chandigarh registered 50 coronavirus cases, taking the tally to 61,160.

In the meeting, the officials were told that the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) will conduct a sero survey on persons below the age of 18 years as they have not been vaccinated.

“The results of sero-survey could be useful in devising future strategy of vaccinating this age group,” the statement said, adding such a survey targeted for paediatric group has not been conducted anywhere in the country.

In view of the apprehensions of third wave hitting this population, the study could be used in devising a strategy, it said.

Sero survey or seroprevalence studies are based on the analysis of antibodies collected through blood sample collection.

