Slovenia declares end of COVID-19 state of emergency

Reuters | Zagreb | Updated: 15-06-2021 20:06 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 20:06 IST
  • Country:
  • Croatia

Slovenia will allow a state of emergency declared over the COVID-19 pandemic to expire on Tuesday after eight months, lifting most remaining restrictions, the Health Ministry said. Cultural and sports events will be able to reopen at 75%-capacity for people who can demonstrate they have been vaccinated, tested negative or recovered from a previous infection.

Some protection measures will remain in force, such as the requirement to wear face masks indoors in public and maintain a safe distance from others, said the state secretary in the health ministry, Franc Vindisar. On Tuesday Slovenia reported 112 new cases of COVID-19 and two deaths.

Some 45% of Slovenia's adult population has received one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 32% received two shots.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

