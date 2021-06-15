Left Menu

COVID-19: 35-year-old woman among 12 dead in Himachal Pradesh

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 15-06-2021 20:14 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 20:14 IST
COVID-19: 35-year-old woman among 12 dead in Himachal Pradesh
  Country:
  • India

Twelve more people died of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh, taking the death toll to 3,394 while 321 fresh cases pushed the infection count to 1,99,197, an official said on Tuesday.

The new fatalities include a 35-year-old woman from Kangra district. According to the state health department, active cases have now dipped to 4,050.

The number of overall recoveries so far has reached 1,91,732 with 691 patients recuperating from the infection in the past 24 hours, the official said.

