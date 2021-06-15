Maha: Ayush doctors appointed for COVID duty not paid, claims AIMIM MP

Ayush doctors appointed in March this year for duties in COVID-19 isolation centres, Covid care centres as well as vaccination centres in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra have not been paid their salaries so far, local MP Imtiaz Jaleel claimed on Tuesday.

In a letter to the civic administration, the AIMIM leader said these doctors and healthcare workers were appointed by the government on March 16, 2021, but they have not received salaries yet even though they are working tirelessly during the pandemic.

Their dues should be cleared immediately, he demanded.

`Ayush doctors' refers to professionals from alternative medicine branches such as Ayurveda and Unani medicine. Municipal health official Dr Neeta Padalkar told PTI that over 100 doctors and health workers were recruited for the pandemic work. ''We have sanctioned the funds. The salaries may be disbursed today itself,'' she said.

