Left Menu

Maha: Ayush doctors appointed for COVID duty not paid, claims AIMIM MP

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 15-06-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 20:18 IST
Maha: Ayush doctors appointed for COVID duty not paid, claims AIMIM MP
  • Country:
  • India

Ayush doctors appointed in March this year for duties in COVID-19 isolation centres, Covid care centres as well as vaccination centres in Aurangabad city of Maharashtra have not been paid their salaries so far, local MP Imtiaz Jaleel claimed on Tuesday.

In a letter to the civic administration, the AIMIM leader said these doctors and healthcare workers were appointed by the government on March 16, 2021, but they have not received salaries yet even though they are working tirelessly during the pandemic.

Their dues should be cleared immediately, he demanded.

`Ayush doctors' refers to professionals from alternative medicine branches such as Ayurveda and Unani medicine. Municipal health official Dr Neeta Padalkar told PTI that over 100 doctors and health workers were recruited for the pandemic work. ''We have sanctioned the funds. The salaries may be disbursed today itself,'' she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021