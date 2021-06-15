Study effectiveness of vaccines on Covid variants: Amarinder to expert panel

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday directed the expert panel headed by eminent virologist Dr Gagandeep Kang to start studying the effectiveness of vaccines in checking new variants of coronavirus.

The month-wise whole genome sequencing has shown that in March, 95 per cent of the problem was caused by the UK variant while in April, cases with the Delta variant started increasing and by May it had become dominant, reaching nearly 90 per cent, he said. It was also a matter of concern that the Brazil Variant (B1) cases have increased from one per cent in April to eight per cent, said the CM at a Covid review meeting. According to an official statement, the CM underlined the need to get more samples analysed to have a clear picture and formulate a proper strategy.

The state government had formed the expert group to suggest a detailed strategy for the vaccination of the 18-44 age group. The state's Covid expert group head by Dr KK Talwar said an expert group is being constituted to analyse audit of patients who had been on ventilators during the second wave to provide learnings for the future. Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan disclosed that Dr Talwar was trying to arrange for genome sampling in Patiala's Rajindra Hospital.

The CM also ordered tracking of all black fungus (mucormycosis) cases, which currently stand at 441 cases in the state.

Of these, 51 have already been cured and 308 are undergoing treatment, those present at the meeting were told. Of the 441 cases, 388 were from Punjab and the remaining from other states, Health Secretary Hussan Lal said. There is an adequate supply of drugs for the treatment of the disease, he added. Calling for timely preventive steps against a possible third wave of Covid through identification of early signs, the chief minister directed the Health and Medical Education Departments to continue testing 50,000 samples a day. Contact tracing and testing must be maintained at 15 per patient, he said, stressing the need to strengthen the monitoring and management of home isolation cases. The CM also directed the health authorities to start vaccination of teachers, non-teaching staff and students in the 18-44 age group from all schools and colleges from June 21 to enable educational institutions in the state to open safely.

He directed the department to ensure that all persons with co-morbidities as well as disabilities, and government employees are vaccinated on priority. The staff in the hospitality industry, parlours, service outlets, including shops, restaurants and gyms should also be vaccinated at the earliest, he said at the review meeting.

Judicial officers and lawyers should also be prioritised so that normal court functioning can safely resume, directed Amarinder Singh. Expressing concern over the gender gap in vaccination, he directed health experts to identify the reasons and rectify the situation.

Health Secretary Hussan Lal disclosed that the number of Covishield doses received by the state so far for the 18-44 age group stood at 5,86,000, of which 5,30,610 had been used and the state had a balance stock of 55,390. The number of Covaxin doses received by the state was 1,50,850, with 66,040 utilised.

