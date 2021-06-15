UK records 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 7,673 cases
Reuters | London | Updated: 15-06-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 20:37 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
Britain reported 10 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday and a further 7,673 cases of the virus, official government data showed.
That compared to 3 deaths and 7,742 cases reported a day earlier.
Advertisement
Also Read: Britain hosts G7 health summit amid pressure to broaden COVID vaccine access
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Britain
Advertisement