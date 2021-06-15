Left Menu

UK records 10 new COVID-19 deaths, 7,673 cases

Reuters | London | Updated: 15-06-2021 20:37 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 20:37 IST
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Britain reported 10 new deaths within 28 days of a positive COVID-19 test on Tuesday and a further 7,673 cases of the virus, official government data showed.

That compared to 3 deaths and 7,742 cases reported a day earlier.

