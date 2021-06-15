Left Menu

Guj sees 352 COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths, 1,006 recoveries

Four people have died in the UT from the infection.Gujarats COVID-19 figures are as follows Positive cases 8,21,078, new cases 352, death toll 10,007, discharged 8,02,187, active cases 8,884, people tested so far - figures not released.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 15-06-2021 20:48 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 20:46 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Gujarat on Tuesday reported 352 COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 8,21,078, while the day also saw 1,006 people getting discharged and four patients succumbing to the infection, an official said.

The state's toll is 10,007 and the recovery rate is 8,02,187, which is 97.70 per cent of the tally, leaving the state with 8,884 active cases, including 219 on ventilator support, the official said.

''Surat led with 71 cases, followed by 50 in Vadodara, 49 in Ahmedabad, 25 in Rajkot among other districts. Two deaths took place in Ahmedabad and one each in Surat and Junagadh,'' the official said.

A release said 2,63,630 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 on Tuesday, taking the total number of doses administered so far in the state to 2,08,21,654.

It said 1,90,080 people were vaccinated in the 18-44 age group, including 2,866 who were administered the second dose.

Neighbouring Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Daman and Diu reported 10 new cases and six recoveries, taking the caseload to 10,443 and recovery count to 10,381, leaving the Union Territory with 58 active cases. Four people have died in the UT from the infection.

