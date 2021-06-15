The European Union was set to raise 20 billion euros ($24.22 billion) from the first bond backing its recovery fund amid near-record demand, according to a lead manager, and has excluded some of the biggest investment banks with past involvement in breaches of antitrust rules from syndicated debt sales, the EU executive said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Slovenia will allow a state of emergency declared over the pandemic to expire on Tuesday after eight months, lifting most remaining restrictions, the health ministry said. * The Kremlin said it was dismayed by Russia's slow rate of vaccinations. Several Russian regions tightened restrictions and said they were increasing hospital capacity for an influx of patients.

* The number of politically motivated crimes in Germany rose last year, as protests opposing government measures to curb the pandemic gave a boost to the far right, the country's domestic intelligence service said. ASIA-PACIFIC

* The International Olympic Committee expects 70%-80% of the news media covering the Tokyo Games to be vaccinated, organisers said. * Thailand's prime minister apologised and took the blame for vaccination delays.

* Japan's requirement of domestic clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines cost it precious time in inoculating its population, the vaccine programme chief said. * Malaysian Prime Minister said parliament could reconvene by September at the earliest, providing the average number of new daily infections falls below 2,000.

* India was gripped with alarm over risks of a resurgence as crowds thronged railway stations and shopping malls a day after major cities relaxed curbs on movement. The Serum Institute of India is preparing to produce Novavax's vaccine in the country, government official said. AMERICAS

* At least seven people in five U.S. states were infected with the novel coronavirus weeks before those states reported their first cases, a new government study showed. * Greenland has cancelled all flights and ship departures from its capital Nuuk after registering six cases, Greenlandic Sermitsiaq newspaper reported.

* Mexico aims to gradually lift the restrictions on its shared border with the United States as vaccinations progress, the foreign minister said. * Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday asked Pfizer to bring forward planned delivery of vaccines, a government source said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The Democratic Republic of Congo will limit public gatherings to 20 people and close nightclubs, President Felix Tshisekedi said.

* Pakistan has lifted a rule barring AstraZeneca's vaccine use for people below 40 years old to help inoculate people who need to travel for education or jobs abroad, particularly Saudi Arabia, a health official said. * Israel told its citizens they could stop wearing masks indoors, ending one of its last main restrictions as new cases continued to wane.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * AstraZeneca said a late-stage trial failed to provide evidence that its COVID-19 antibody therapy protected people who had contact with an infected person.

* Novavax said on Monday vaccine efficacy appeared to be preserved in those receiving an approved influenza vaccine along with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Investors worldwide kept stocks close to record highs, as they bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will resist a significant policy shift in the face of transitory inflation. * Emirates got an additional $1.1 billion in state support from Dubai after a pandemic-linked collapse in long-haul travel led to the airline's first annual loss in more than three decades.

