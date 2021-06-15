FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
DEATHS AND INFECTIONS * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE * Slovenia will allow a state of emergency declared over the pandemic to expire on Tuesday after eight months, lifting most remaining restrictions, the health ministry said.
The European Union was set to raise 20 billion euros ($24.22 billion) from the first bond backing its recovery fund amid near-record demand, according to a lead manager, and has excluded some of the biggest investment banks with past involvement in breaches of antitrust rules from syndicated debt sales, the EU executive said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Slovenia will allow a state of emergency declared over the pandemic to expire on Tuesday after eight months, lifting most remaining restrictions, the health ministry said. * The Kremlin said it was dismayed by Russia's slow rate of vaccinations. Several Russian regions tightened restrictions and said they were increasing hospital capacity for an influx of patients.
* The number of politically motivated crimes in Germany rose last year, as protests opposing government measures to curb the pandemic gave a boost to the far right, the country's domestic intelligence service said. ASIA-PACIFIC
* The International Olympic Committee expects 70%-80% of the news media covering the Tokyo Games to be vaccinated, organisers said. * Thailand's prime minister apologised and took the blame for vaccination delays.
* Japan's requirement of domestic clinical trials for COVID-19 vaccines cost it precious time in inoculating its population, the vaccine programme chief said. * Malaysian Prime Minister said parliament could reconvene by September at the earliest, providing the average number of new daily infections falls below 2,000.
* India was gripped with alarm over risks of a resurgence as crowds thronged railway stations and shopping malls a day after major cities relaxed curbs on movement. The Serum Institute of India is preparing to produce Novavax's vaccine in the country, government official said. AMERICAS
* At least seven people in five U.S. states were infected with the novel coronavirus weeks before those states reported their first cases, a new government study showed. * Greenland has cancelled all flights and ship departures from its capital Nuuk after registering six cases, Greenlandic Sermitsiaq newspaper reported.
* Mexico aims to gradually lift the restrictions on its shared border with the United States as vaccinations progress, the foreign minister said. * Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday asked Pfizer to bring forward planned delivery of vaccines, a government source said.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * The Democratic Republic of Congo will limit public gatherings to 20 people and close nightclubs, President Felix Tshisekedi said.
* Pakistan has lifted a rule barring AstraZeneca's vaccine use for people below 40 years old to help inoculate people who need to travel for education or jobs abroad, particularly Saudi Arabia, a health official said. * Israel told its citizens they could stop wearing masks indoors, ending one of its last main restrictions as new cases continued to wane.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * AstraZeneca said a late-stage trial failed to provide evidence that its COVID-19 antibody therapy protected people who had contact with an infected person.
* Novavax said on Monday vaccine efficacy appeared to be preserved in those receiving an approved influenza vaccine along with its COVID-19 vaccine candidate. ECONOMIC IMPACT
* Investors worldwide kept stocks close to record highs, as they bet the U.S. Federal Reserve will resist a significant policy shift in the face of transitory inflation. * Emirates got an additional $1.1 billion in state support from Dubai after a pandemic-linked collapse in long-haul travel led to the airline's first annual loss in more than three decades.
($1 = 0.8258 euros) (Compiled by Juliette Portala. Edited by Barbara Lewis and Bernadette Baum)
