COVID-19: 15 new cases in Noida, 18 in Ghaziabad

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar district recorded 15 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, while Ghaziabad had 18 along with one death linked to the coronavirus, official data showed.

With this, the overall number of positive cases reached 62,973 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 55,453 in Ghaziabad, according to UP Health Department data for a 24-hour period.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, one more person succumbed to the infection in Ghaziabad, pushing its death toll to 459 while the fatality count stood at 466 in Gautam Buddh Nagar, the data showed.

On the bright side, 22 patients recovered in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 19 in Ghaziabad, with the overall recoveries surging to 62,338 and 54,751 in the these districts, respectively, it showed.

The Covid mortality rate stood at 0.73 per cent and recovery rate at 98.99 per cent in Gautam Buddh Nagar while the figures stood at 0.82 per cent and 98.73 per cent in Ghaziabad, the statistics showed.

The number of active cases has come down to 169 in Gautam Buddh Nagar and 243 in Ghaziabad, according to the official figures.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in UP reached 7,221 while the overall recoveries surged to 16,74,072 and death toll mounted to 21,914 on Tuesday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)