BMC administers over 10 lakh doses of COVID-19 vaccine in Bhubaneswar

The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Tuesday that it has so far administered over 10 lakh doses of the coronavirus vaccine in the city.

Over 6.30 lakh people have taken the first dose of the vaccine till June 14, out of which nearly 3.8 lakh people have been administered both the doses at government and private vaccination centres in the city, the civic body said in a statement.

''We have adopted a very elaborate and inclusive plan to cover all citizens, age groups and sections of the society,'' BMC Commissioner Sanjay Singh said.

Singh underlined the need for following COVID- appropriate behaviour even after receiving the vaccine.

The BMC has been organising special vaccination centres for slum residents, inmates of shelter homes, people working in the hospitality industry, chemists and druggists, food delivery agents, security personnel and transgenders, among others.

Special vaccination drives are also going on for students going abroad for higher studies.

The number of beneficiaries above 45 years who have taken their first dose is 3.45 lakh, out of which 2.28 lakh have received both doses.

Under the 18-44 age bracket, over 1.9 lakh people have been jabbed, including 81,645 people who received the second shot.

As many as 34,040 healthcare workers have been administered with both doses. A total of 51,713 people under the frontline workers category have been administered with the first dose of the vaccine and 32,939 were given both the jabs, it said.

Meanwhile, the Utkal Chamber of Commerce and Industry (UCCI) organised a vaccination camp at its premises in Jayadev Vihar on Monday and Tuesday.

A total of 1,138 people, including UCCI members, employees and family members, got vaccinated during the two- day drive, said Brahma Mishra, president of the apex body of industry, trade, commerce and services.

