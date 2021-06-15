Left Menu

34-year-old 'green fungus' patient airlifted to Mumbai from Indore

A 34-year-old patient has been airlifted from a private hospital in Indore to Mumbai's Hinduja hospital on Monday after being detected with 'green fungus' infection, possibly the first such case in the country.

ANI | Indore (Madhya Pradesh) | Updated: 15-06-2021 22:38 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 22:37 IST
34-year-old 'green fungus' patient airlifted to Mumbai from Indore
Apoorva Tiwari, District Data Manager, Health Department, Indore.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 34-year-old patient has been airlifted from a private hospital in Indore to Mumbai's Hinduja hospital on Monday after being detected with 'green fungus' infection, possibly the first such case in the country. "The 34-year-old man, COVID patient, was being treated in Indore's Aurobindo hospital for the last one and a half month. He had 90 per cent lung infection. During diagnosis, green fungus was detected in his lungs which is different from Mucormycosis or Black Fungus. This possibly is the first green fungus case in the country," said Apoorva Tiwari, District Data Manager, Health Department, Indore.

She also said that the patient was airlifted to Mumbai on a chartered plane on Monday. Meanwhile, another woman, who was under treatment for white fungus in an Indore hospital, is now healthy. The fungus that was removed from her brain is reportedly India's largest fungus in dimensions.

"The woman was admitted to a private hospital on complaints of headache. Upon diagnosis, a large fungus was found in her brain. The size of the fungus was 8.2 cm x 4.6 cm x 4 cm, which is probably India's largest white fungus. This is also a post-COVID effect," she added. "However, the fungus has been removed from her brain and she is now better and has been discharged," Apoorva said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

Microsoft Flight Simulator coming to Xbox Series X|S on July 27

 Global
3
UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial integrity

UK PM says on Brexit, NATO leaders understand importance of territorial inte...

 United Kingdom
4
Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

Financials, energy stocks boost FTSE 100 ahead of reopening decision

 United Kingdom

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021