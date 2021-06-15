Left Menu

Foreign-bound students, Olympic participants can get 2nd Covishield dose after 28 days: BMC

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-06-2021 23:15 IST | Created: 15-06-2021 23:10 IST
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Tuesday issued fresh guidelines reducing the gap between two doses of coronavirus vaccine Covishield to 28 days from 84 days for citizens going abroad for studies and jobs besides participants of the Tokyo Olympics.

The guidelines said citizens in these three categories can get the second dose of the vaccine at inoculation centres at Kasturba Hospital, KEM Hospital, Cooper Hospital, Jumbo COVID-19 centre at suburban Dahisar, Rajawadi Hospital, Shatabdi Hospital and Seven Hills Hospital.

''Those citizens who are going to undertake international travel for educational or job purpose or participating in the Tokyo Olympics and if they have taken the first dose of the vaccine, they can get the second dose in 28 days instead of 84 days,'' a BMC circular stated.

The civic body directed nodal officers at vaccination centres to ensure the two-dose gap norm for the specified categories is adhered to after beneficiaries submit necessary documents.

Meanwhile, 41,87,747 citizens have taken vaccines against COVID-19 so far in Mumbai, the BMC said, adding of these, 75,867 took the jabs on Tuesday.

Of the total beneficiaries, 8,38,487 have taken both the doses of vaccines, the civic body said.

