J&J to send 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to S.Africa by end-June -President Ramaphosa
Reuters | Johannesburg | Updated: 16-06-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 00:04 IST
- Country:
- South Africa
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that Johnson & Johnson would send 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the country by the end of the month, after that amount had to be destroyed by J&J's local producer due to a contamination in a U.S.-based ingredient supplier.
Ramaphosa also said during a televised address the country would move from an adjusted lockdown level 2 to the stricter level 3 amid a surge in infections.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Johnson & Johnson
- Cyril Ramaphosa
- South African
Advertisement