J&J to send 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to S.Africa by end-June -President Ramaphosa

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said on Tuesday that Johnson & Johnson would send 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the country by the end of the month, after that amount had to be destroyed by J&J's local producer due to a contamination in a U.S.-based ingredient supplier.

Ramaphosa also said during a televised address the country would move from an adjusted lockdown level 2 to the stricter level 3 amid a surge in infections.

