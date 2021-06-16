GIMS begins workshop to train doctors, staff for Covid 3rd wave

Preparing for a possible third wave of the coronavirus pandemic, the Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS) in Greater Noida has started special training for its doctors and support staff in dealing with cases of children, officials said on Tuesday.

A two-day workshop for 30 doctors and nurses on 'Basic Skills in Pediatrics' was held on Monday and Tuesday, GIMS Director Dr (Brig) Rakesh Gupta said.

The GIMS, which functions as an autonomous body under the Uttar Pradesh government, has treated over 4,500 patients during the two waves of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020 and 2021, he said, adding the hospital is preparing for the third wave, which is expected to chiefly affect children.

''Lectures and hands on training were given to these participants in basic skills to identify and manage a sick child by eminent faculties. Special case scenarios were created, especially Covid-related. Hands on training for operating ventilators, CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure), HFNC (high flow nasal cannula), intravenous line, basic life support and advanced cardiovascular life support in pediatric perspective were also given,'' Gupta said.

He said that during the last two waves of the pandemic, the institute provided the best of care and over 4,500 patients of Covid were managed at the institute. ''There is an endeavour to fight the third wave successfully. As has been predicted, there will be more children infected in the third wave and in order to provide high-level care, the institute has established 100 bedded pediatric care isolation beds, including 50 pediatric ICU beds,'' he added. Gupta said that with a view to improve capacity-building, the institute has planned to train more doctors and nurses in pediatric skills. The institute has also decided to establish real-time pediatric skill lab, which has a well-equipped PICU, ventilator beds, oxygen devices, ventilator and BiPAP, defibrillators, nebulization, a newborn corner with resuscitation protocol (NRP), basic life support, intravenous therapy, pediatric dosages, he said. The GIMS will encourage participants from other hospitals and nursing colleges to take training in the pediatric skill lab, he added.

