New York is lifting all state-mandated coronavirus restrictions after reporting that 70% of the state's adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

Advertisement

* The European Union plans to boost its early warning system and have a permanent capacity to produce about 300 million vaccines in the first six months of any new health emergency as it prepares for "the age of pandemics". * Slovenia will allow a state of emergency declared over the pandemic to expire on Tuesday after eight months, lifting most remaining restrictions, the health ministry said.

ASIA-PACIFIC * The Indian government doubled the gap between the two doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine without the agreement of the scientific group that it said recommended the increase, three members of the advisory body told Reuters.

AMERICAS * At least seven people in five U.S. states were infected with the novel coronavirus weeks before the states reported their first cases, a large new government study showed, pointing to the presence of the virus in the country as early as December 2019.

* Mexico aims to roll back pandemic-induced restrictions on its shared frontier with the United States by speeding up vaccinations of its border population against COVID-19, Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Johnson & Johnson would send 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the country by the end of the month, making up for the amount lost due to contamination at an U.S. ingredient supplier. * Nigeria is expecting a second shipment of nearly 4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines by early August, and plans to resume giving out first doses, which had been halted to save its supply for second doses.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * AstraZeneca said on Tuesday a late-stage trial failed to provide evidence its COVID-19 antibody therapy protected people who had contact with an infected person from the disease, a small setback in its efforts to find alternatives to vaccines.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * Wall Street took a step back from record highs Tuesday, as investors weighed whether higher inflation readings might nudge the U.S. Federal Reserve closer to tapering monetary stimulus.

(Compiled by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Juliette Portala; Editing by Bernadette Baum and Arun Koyyur)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)