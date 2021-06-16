Brazil has 2,468 COVID deaths in 24 hours, nears half million toll -ministry
Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2021 02:41 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 02:41 IST
Brazil has had 80,609 new cases of the novel coronavirus reported in the past 24 hours, and 2,468 deaths from COVID-19, the Health Ministry said on Tuesday.
The South American country has registered 17,533,221 cases since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 490,696, according to ministry data, in the world's third worst outbreak outside the United States and India and its second-deadliest.
Advertisement
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Health Ministry
- South American
- Brazil
- India
- United States
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Climate lawsuits snowball as South Americans seek a healthy environment
Nepal reports 5,285 new cases of coronavirus; infections tally increases to 566,857: Health Ministry
Reports alleging shortage of vaccines in Tamil Nadu factually incorrect: Health Ministry
Taiwan health ministry to get $2.9 billion boost to fight COVID-19
Brazil registers 1,454 new COVID-19 deaths, total rises above 470,000 -Health Ministry