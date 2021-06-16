UK ministers to be advised against mass rollout of vaccinating children -The Telegraph

Ministers will be advised against the mass rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations to children in the UK until scientists obtain more data on the risks, The Telegraph reported https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/06/15/exclusive-no-green-light-start-vaccinating-children-ministers on Tuesday.

Experts on the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) are understood to be preparing an interim statement for release as soon as the end of the week following a meeting on Tuesday, the report added.

