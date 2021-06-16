Left Menu

Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 230,428

Reuters | Mexico City | Updated: 16-06-2021 04:39 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 04:39 IST
Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 230,428
  • Country:
  • Mexico

Mexico reported 4,250 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 241 additional coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, bringing the overall death toll to 230,428 and the total number of cases to 2,459,601, according to health ministry data.

Separate government data published in March suggested the real death toll may be at least 60% above the confirmed figure.

Last week the health ministry said about a quarter of Mexico's population of 126 million, or about 31.1 million people, are estimated to have been infected with the coronavirus.

Also Read: Mexico boosts confirmed death toll by 4,272 to 227,840

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia
4
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021