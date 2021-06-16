Left Menu

China reports 21 new COVID-19 cases on June 15 vs 20 a day earlier

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stood at 91,492 by the end of June 15, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

China reported 21 new COVID-19 cases in the mainland for June 15, up from 20 cases a day earlier, the country's national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin that all of the new cases were imported infections originating from overseas, with 15 of the total located in the southeastern province of Guangdong.

The number of new asymptomatic infections reached 36, up from 25 a day earlier. China does not classify them as confirmed cases. The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in mainland China stood at 91,492 by the end of June 15, with the death toll unchanged at 4,636.

