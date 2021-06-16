Left Menu

Estonian govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions

PTI | Updated: 16-06-2021 09:50 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 09:43 IST
Estonian govt relaxes COVID-19 restrictions
Image Credit: Flickr
  • Country:
  • Estonia

Estonia will ease COVID-19 restrictions on June 28 by raising the limit on participants in indoor and outdoor events.

Up to 1,000 people can participate in events and activities held indoors and up to 5,000 people in events and activities held outdoors, subject to the requirements for dispersion and 50% occupancy, the government said Tuesday.

"Easing of restrictions doesn't however mean that there wouldn't be a need for caution. The virus is still spreading from person to person, and it has not disappeared from among us," said Prime Minister Kaja Kallas.

She added the Delta strain of the coronavirus has started to spread in Estonia, a nation of 1.3 million.

Estonia has recorded 130,599 confirmed infections and 1,266 confirmed deaths since the start of the pandemic.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021