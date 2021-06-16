Following is a summary of current health news briefs.

New York governor lifts remaining COVID-19 restrictions, calls it a 'momentous day'

New York is lifting all state-mandated coronavirus restrictions after reporting that 70% of the state's adults have received at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, Governor Andrew Cuomo announced on Tuesday. "It is an important milestone, and we're going to keep pushing to do more," Cuomo told a news conference, adding that the state would continue to encourage more New Yorkers to get vaccinated.

Five U.S. states had coronavirus infections even before first reported cases -study

At least seven people in five U.S. states were infected with the novel coronavirus weeks before the states reported their first cases, a large new government study showed, pointing to the presence of the virus in the country as early as December 2019. Participants who reported antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 were likely exposed to the virus at least several weeks before their sample was taken as the antibodies do not appear until about two weeks of infection, the researchers said.

India reports 62,224 new COVID-19 cases, 2,542 deaths

India reported on Wednesday 62,224 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, data from the health ministry showed. The South Asian country's total COVID-19 case load now stands at 29.63 million, while total fatalities are at 379,573, the data showed. India added 2,542 deaths overnight.

Australia's Melbourne to allow residents to leave city, despite stubborn virus outbreak

Australia's second largest city will allow its five millions residents to travel more than 25 kms (15 miles) from home and end mandatory masks wearing outdoors from Friday, despite the city fighting a stubborn COVID-19 outbreak. Melbourne exited a two-week hard lockdown late last week, its fourth since the pandemic began, after an outbreak that has seen about 100 cases since May 24.

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,455 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,455 to 3,717,625, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday. The reported death toll rose by 137 to 90,074, the tally showed.

U.S. authorizes another 14 million doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine -sources

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized around 14 million more doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at a problem-plagued Baltimore factory, according to two sources familiar with the plans. The FDA confirmed it had authorized a batch of the one-dose vaccine made at Emergent BioSolutions Inc's plant, but did not say how many doses were in the batch.

AstraZeneca antibody cocktail fails to prevent COVID-19 in large trial

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday a late-stage trial failed to provide evidence that its COVID-19 antibody therapy protected people who had contact with an infected person from the disease, a small setback in its efforts to find alternatives to vaccines.

The study assessed whether the therapy, a cocktail of two types of antibodies, could prevent adults who had been exposed to the virus in the past eight days from developing COVID-19 symptoms.

Osaka governor says to ask Japan govt to call 'quasi-emergency'

Osaka will ask the Japanese government to keep a quasi-state of coronavirus emergency should the current state of emergency be lifted on June 20, the governor of the country's major western prefecture said on Wednesday. Although fresh cases are declining, the prefecture should prevent the virus infection from "rebounding", Osaka governor Hirofumi Yoshimura told reporters.

UK ministers to be advised against mass vaccination for children - The Telegraph

Ministers will be advised against the mass rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations to children below the age of 18 in the UK until scientists obtain more data on the risks, The Telegraph reported on Tuesday. Experts on the country's Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) are understood to be preparing an interim statement for release as soon as the end of the week following a meeting on Tuesday, the report https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2021/06/15/exclusive-no-green-light-start-vaccinating-children-ministers added.

Exclusive - Indian scientists: We didn't back doubling of vaccine dosing gap

The Indian government doubled the gap between the two doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine without the agreement of the scientific group that it said recommended the increase, three members of the advisory body told Reuters. The ministry of health announced the decision to change the gap from 6-8 weeks to 12-16 weeks on May 13, at a time when supplies of the shot were falling short of demand and infections were surging across the country.

