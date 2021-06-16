Left Menu

India records 62,224 new COVID-19 cases in last 24 hrs, positivity rate declines to 3.22 pc

India reported 62,224 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 3.22 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoFHW) on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2021 10:45 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 10:45 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
India reported 62,224 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, while the daily positivity rate further dropped to 3.22 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoFHW) on Wednesday. The daily positivity rate has been below 5 per cent for nine consecutive days.

The active cases have further declined to 8,65,432. They have gone down to less than 9 lakh for the first time in 70 days. According to the Health Ministry, the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 95.80 per cent.

With the new cases, the country's tally has climbed to 2,96,33,105. The COVID-19 death toll climbed to 3,79,573 with 2,542 fresh fatalities in the last 24 hours.

The recoveries continued to outnumber daily new cases for the 34th consecutive day. India witnessed 1,07,628 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the recovery tally to 2,83,88,100. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 38,33,06,971 samples were tested for COVID-19, up to June 15 out of these, 19,30,987 samples were tested yesterday.

The Union Health Ministry has informed that 26,19,72,014 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the nationwide vaccination drive. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

