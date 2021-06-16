Left Menu

Japan minister proposes cap of 10,000 spectators at major events - Jiji

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 16-06-2021 11:38 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 11:33 IST
Japan's minister in charge of coronavirus measures has proposed to limit spectators to 10,000 at major events, Jiji Press said on Wednesday, ahead of a decision scheduled for this month on domestic spectators for the summer Olympics.

Large venues in the capital, Tokyo, are now allowed only up to 5,000, or half their capacity as part of virus curbs that run until June 20, the prefecture's government says.

The Olympics, delayed a year by the pandemic, are set to start on July 23.

