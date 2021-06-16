Left Menu

It is important to use vaccine stock intelligently, says Hyderabad medical expert

As the nation faces a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, the Chairperson of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals, says it is important to use vaccine stocks intelligently.

ANI | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 16-06-2021 11:47 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 11:47 IST
It is important to use vaccine stock intelligently, says Hyderabad medical expert
Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, Chairperson of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the nation faces a shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. D Nageshwar Reddy, the Chairperson of Asian Institute of Gastroenterology (AIG) Hospitals, says it is important to use vaccine stocks intelligently. The research conducted by AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad, suggesting that a single dose of Covishield vaccine is enough for at least twelve months for those who have recovered from the SARS-CoV-2 infection, was published in the peer-reviewed journal, International Journal of Infectious Diseases.

Sharing details about the same, Dr Reddy told ANI, "To test the theory, we administered a single dose of vaccine to two groups of hospital employees; those who had recovered from COVID-19 infection, and those who had never contracted the infection". On matching their samples for a response to a single dose of vaccine, "We found that those who did not have any infection prior developed about 100 units of anti-neutralizing antibodies. Whereas, those who were infected once had 1000 units of anti-bodies, which is 10 times more the anti-body response," he added.

Further, Dr Reddy explained that high anti-bodies alone do not suggest robust immune phenomenon protection, and therefore, CD4 and T memory effector cells were tested. "When we looked at these cells to see how much memory was stored, we found that those who were previously infected, and received their first dose of vaccine produced three times more of memory cells and the ones who were never infected," Dr Reddy told ANI.

He mentioned that these cells were a good indicator of long-term immunity, and after a single shot, these cells can be very effective in providing immunity for at least 12 months. "We believe that if a person has already had COVID infection; say 3 months or 6 months before he takes a single dose of vaccine...it will protect them for 12 months. The booster dose can be taken after 12 months", he said.

Saying that this would avoid giving unnecessary vaccines, and would also allow vaccinating those who really need it, Dr Reddy mentioned that the institute has been planning to test other available vaccines for the same, and if the results obtained were uniform, giving COVID infected people a single dose for 12 months will be standardised. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021