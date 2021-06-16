Malaysia says China to contribute 500,000 doses of Sinovac vaccines
Malaysia's foreign minister Hishammuddin Hussein said on Wednesday China had agreed to contribute 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines made by its drugmaker Sinovac BioTech to the Southeast Asian country.
"This timely contribution will bolster the vaccination process and assist the ongoing rollout of Malaysia's National COVID-19 Immunisation Programme," Hishammuddin said.
