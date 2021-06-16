Left Menu

EU approval of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine delayed, sources say

European Union approval of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will be delayed because a June 10 deadline to submit data was missed, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, diminishing the shot's prospects in the EU's pandemic response. One of the sources, a German government official, said the failure to provide the necessary clinical trial data to the EU medicines watchdog would postpone any go-ahead in the bloc until at least September.

Reuters | Updated: 16-06-2021 14:23 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 14:17 IST
EU approval of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine delayed, sources say
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Slovak Republic

European Union approval of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will be delayed because a June 10 deadline to submit data was missed, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, diminishing the shot's prospects in the EU's pandemic response.

One of the sources, a German government official, said the failure to provide the necessary clinical trial data to the EU medicines watchdog would postpone any go-ahead in the bloc until at least September. "Approval of Sputnik will be delayed probably until September, maybe until the end of the year," the official said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had previously been expected to conclude its review of the Russian vaccine and issue a decision in May or June. A second source said the June 10 cut-off date not been met and that EMA had given the vaccine's developer, Russia's Gamaleya Institute, another week to file the required data.

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), which markets the vaccine, said the EMA review was on track. "All of the information on the Sputnik V vaccine clinical trials has been provided and GCP (General Clinical Practice) review has been completed with positive feedback from the European Medicines Agency," RDIF said.

"While it is up to EMA to decide on the timing of the approval procedure, the Sputnik V team expects the vaccine approval with the next two months," it added. EMA was not immediately available for comment.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's government has held talks to buy Sputnik V but has made any purchase contingent on EMA approval. Frustrated by a sluggish immunization campaign, some regional German states including Bavaria earlier this year flagged interest in placing orders for Sputnik V but vaccination has since picked up speed.

Slovakia became the EU's second country after Hungary to start inoculating people with Sputnik V this month, despite the lack of EU approval.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Is a hybrid COVID strain behind Vietnam’s latest wave? Not exactly

Australia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021