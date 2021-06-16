Left Menu

Russia reports 13,397 new COVID-19 cases, 396 deaths

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2021 15:01 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 14:40 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Russia reported 13,397 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 5,782 in Moscow, taking the official national tally since the pandemic began to 5,249,990.

The government coronavirus task force said 396 people had died of coronavirus-linked causes in the past 24 hours, pushing the national death toll to 127,576.

The federal statistics agency has kept a separate count and has said Russia recorded around 270,000 deaths related to COVID-19 from April 2020 to April 2021.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

