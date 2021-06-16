FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
- Country:
- United Kingdom
European Union approval of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will be delayed because a June 10 deadline to submit data was missed, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, diminishing the shot's prospects in the EU's pandemic response. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS
* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE
* European Union governments agreed on Wednesday to add the United States to their list of countries from which they will allow non-essential travel, EU diplomats said. * The European Union plans to boost its early warning system and have a permanent capacity to produce about 300 million vaccines in the first six months of any new health emergency as it prepares for "the age of pandemics".
ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea has inoculated 25% of its population with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine two weeks ahead of schedule, authorities said, putting the country on track to meet a target of 70% by September.
* Japan's government will include a pledge to achieve a "safe and secure" Tokyo Olympic Games in its economic blueprint due out on Friday, according to a final draft obtained by Reuters. * Japan will decide this month on whether to allow domestic spectators at the Tokyo Olympics, the government's chief spokesman said, following reports a proposal to allow up to 10,000 people at events was under consideration.
* Singapore is evaluating the timing and scope of the next stage of its easing of coronavirus measures, originally planned for next Monday, after a new coronavirus cluster and cases were detected, its finance minister said. * Australia's most populous city Sydney has recorded its first locally acquired case of COVID-19 in more than a month, stoking concerns of a fresh wave of infections.
AMERICAS * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized around 14 million more doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at a problem-plagued Baltimore factory, two sources familiar with the plans said.
MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Johnson & Johnson would send 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the country by the end of the month, making up for the amount lost due to contamination at an U.S. ingredient supplier.
MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's COVID-19 antibody cocktail reduces deaths in hospitalised patients who have not mounted their own antibody response, a large British study published found.
ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stock markets trod water near record highs on Wednesday as investors braced for any hawkish signals from the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, and oil prices hit their highest since April 2019 on recovering demand.
* The European Central bank is set to extend relief from a key capital requirement by nine months to keep credit flowing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. * Growth in China's factory output slowed for a third straight month in May, possibly due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 outbreaks in the country's southern export powerhouse of Guangdong.
* Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday are expected to at least flag the pending start of talks about when and how to exit from the crisis-era policies the U.S. central bank put in place at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year. (Compiled by Jagoda Darlak and Krishna Chandra Eluri; Editing by Giles Elgood and Arun Koyyur)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
After tough Bolshoi training, British ballerina sets eyes on world stage
British midcaps hit record high on industrials, factory data boost
British shares muted ahead of economic data; airlines skid
Hong Kong judiciary says British judge to step down from city's top court
Hong Kong judiciary says British judge to step down from city's top court