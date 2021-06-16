European Union approval of Russia's Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine will be delayed because a June 10 deadline to submit data was missed, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters, diminishing the shot's prospects in the EU's pandemic response. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of news EUROPE

Advertisement

* European Union governments agreed on Wednesday to add the United States to their list of countries from which they will allow non-essential travel, EU diplomats said. * The European Union plans to boost its early warning system and have a permanent capacity to produce about 300 million vaccines in the first six months of any new health emergency as it prepares for "the age of pandemics".

ASIA-PACIFIC * South Korea has inoculated 25% of its population with at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine two weeks ahead of schedule, authorities said, putting the country on track to meet a target of 70% by September.

* Japan's government will include a pledge to achieve a "safe and secure" Tokyo Olympic Games in its economic blueprint due out on Friday, according to a final draft obtained by Reuters. * Japan will decide this month on whether to allow domestic spectators at the Tokyo Olympics, the government's chief spokesman said, following reports a proposal to allow up to 10,000 people at events was under consideration.

* Singapore is evaluating the timing and scope of the next stage of its easing of coronavirus measures, originally planned for next Monday, after a new coronavirus cluster and cases were detected, its finance minister said. * Australia's most populous city Sydney has recorded its first locally acquired case of COVID-19 in more than a month, stoking concerns of a fresh wave of infections.

AMERICAS * The U.S. Food and Drug Administration authorized around 14 million more doses of Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine manufactured at a problem-plagued Baltimore factory, two sources familiar with the plans said.

MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA * South African President Cyril Ramaphosa said Johnson & Johnson would send 2 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to the country by the end of the month, making up for the amount lost due to contamination at an U.S. ingredient supplier.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS * Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc's COVID-19 antibody cocktail reduces deaths in hospitalised patients who have not mounted their own antibody response, a large British study published found.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World stock markets trod water near record highs on Wednesday as investors braced for any hawkish signals from the conclusion of the Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting, and oil prices hit their highest since April 2019 on recovering demand.

* The European Central bank is set to extend relief from a key capital requirement by nine months to keep credit flowing amid the coronavirus pandemic, Bloomberg reported, citing people familiar with the matter. * Growth in China's factory output slowed for a third straight month in May, possibly due to disruptions caused by COVID-19 outbreaks in the country's southern export powerhouse of Guangdong.

* Federal Reserve officials on Wednesday are expected to at least flag the pending start of talks about when and how to exit from the crisis-era policies the U.S. central bank put in place at the onset of the coronavirus pandemic last year. (Compiled by Jagoda Darlak and Krishna Chandra Eluri; Editing by Giles Elgood and Arun Koyyur)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)