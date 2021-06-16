Moscow authorities make COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for some workers

Authorities in Moscow will make vaccination against COVID-19 compulsory for 60% of employees in the services sector, a decree published on Wednesday showed, as coronavirus cases continued to tick up in the Russian capital.

Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said the coronavirus situation in the city was developing dramatically and urged people to get vaccinated in an effort to drive down hospitalisations and deaths.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)