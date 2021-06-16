Long lines as Turkey ramps up vaccinations

Long lines formed outside hospitals and health clinics across Turkey on Wednesday as the country ramped up its vaccination drive following last month's agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech for 90 million doses of the COVID-19 vaccine — with an option for 30 million more.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced on Twitter that a record 1.24 million doses were administered in just one day on Tuesday.

With the arrival of new doses, the country of 84 million this week declared all workers registered with the state's social security system — as well as anyone above 40 — eligible for the vaccine.

Mobile vaccination units were sent to industrial zones to help speed up the inoculation campaign.

So far, 14 million people have been fully vaccinated and 22 million people have received a first dose.

