Russia's RDIF expects EMA approval of Sputnik V COVID-19 vaccine within two months -Ifax

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 16-06-2021 15:50 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 15:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Russia's RDIF sovereign wealth fund expects to receive approval for the Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 from the European Medicines Agency within two months, the Interfax news agency reported on Wednesday.

Reuters reported earlier on Wednesday that European Union approval of Sputnik V will be delayed because a June 10 deadline to submit data was missed, citing two people familiar with the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

