Left Menu

COVID-19: Renganar becomes first village in Chhattisgarh to complete first dose vaccination

It became possible due to constant efforts of healthcare personnel and awareness teams, a public relations department official here said.Renganar, located around 420 km away from the state capital, has a population of 310 adults and of them, all 294 eligible persons, in all categories, have been inoculated with the first jab, he said.Unlike in urban areas, 100 per cent vaccination was not easy due to the limited availability of smartphones and internet in remote areas that helps in the registration process.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 16-06-2021 16:00 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 15:32 IST
COVID-19: Renganar becomes first village in Chhattisgarh to complete first dose vaccination
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Renganar, a remote village in Chhattisgarh's tribal-dominated Dantewada district, has become the first village in the state where all eligible people have been administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, officials said on Wednesday.

"The village has set an example in the fight against the pandemic. It became possible due to constant efforts of healthcare personnel and awareness teams," a public relations department official here said.

Renganar, located around 420 km away from the state capital, has a population of 310 adults and of them, all 294 eligible persons, in all categories, have been inoculated with the first jab, he said.

Unlike in urban areas, 100 per cent vaccination was not easy due to the limited availability of smartphones and internet in remote areas that helps in the registration process. But the enthusiasm of villagers and healthcare workers bore fruit, he said.

Local health workers and awareness teams played an instrumental role in making the villagers aware about the vaccines. They convinced them that vaccine is one of the most effective ways to avoid coronavirus infection, he said.

Initially, several vaccination sessions were organised by the Dantewada district administration in Kuankonda for the villagers of Renganar and others, but due to misconceptions and lack of awareness, only a few people showed interest in getting vaccinated, he said.

Sarpanch (village head) of Renganar, Sanmati Telami said awareness teams went door-to-door in the village like a mission and persuaded people to get vaccinated by explaining its benefits.

Earlier, people were apprehensive about the vaccine, but the counseling helped to make them agree for it, said Santram, a member of the local awareness team.

"Out of 310 adult population in the village, all 294 persons eligible for vaccination have received the first dose of vaccine. Divyangjan (differently abled) also participated enthusiastically in this campaign", he added. Coronavirus awareness teams have been constituted in every panchayat in Dantewada, which constantly monitors the testing and vaccination activities, the official said.

Over 72.94 lakh vaccine doses have been administered to people in all categories in Chhattisgarh till June 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

Ubuntu Pro debuts on Google Cloud: Here's what it offers

 Global
2
Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was taken for ride

Housing society which held vaccination camp for members suspects it was take...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement in symptoms; Congo caps public gatherings as third COVID-19 wave builds and more

Health News Roundup: Sage's depression drug study results show improvement i...

 Global
4
GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

GE Power India bags 3 orders worth Rs 125 Cr

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Protracted Mladic trial a microcosm of challenges securing justice for war crimes

An End to Boko Haram’s Internal Struggles Might Spell Doom for the Entire Region

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021