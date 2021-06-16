Left Menu

PTI | Indore | Updated: 16-06-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 16-06-2021 15:35 IST
MP: Road in Indore declared 'Covisafe' to raise awareness, encourage vaccination
In an attempt to raise awareness about the COVID-19 pandemic and encourage people to get vaccinated, a busy road in Madhya Pradesh's Indore city has been declared a ''Covisafe road'', an official said on Wednesday.

The road from Lantern Chouraha to Janjeerwala Chouraha in the city was declared a “Covisafe road” by state water resources minister Tulsiram Silawat, the official said.

According to officials, the stretch, which is nearly 800 metres long, has a drive-in COVID-19 vaccination centre and a testing facility for sample collection.

Residents of the area and those working in commercial establishments on either side of the road will take an oath to follow guidelines for prevention of COVID-19 and ensure that all eligible persons are inoculated, the official said.

Apart from this, the authorities have also set up a special centre at the road, where people's queries and concerns about the pandemic will be addressed, he said.

The model road has been developed with the help of the district administration, police, Indore Municipal Corporation (IMC), Indian Medical Association and other organisations, it was stated.

Indore district has so far recorded 1.52 lakh cases of COVID-19, including 1,374 casualties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

