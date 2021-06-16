Masks requirements vary in city hosting summit
The acting chief of protocol for the Geneva region says staff members at the villa where US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are meeting will keep face masks on during the summit even if the two leaders dont.Geneva authorities require the wearing of masks in public, though there are exceptions.
The acting chief of protocol for the Geneva region says staff members at the villa where US President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin are meeting will keep face masks on during the summit even if the two leaders don't.
Geneva authorities require the wearing of masks in public, though there are exceptions. The requirement holds particularly in places with a lot of pedestrian traffic, such as shopping areas. Marion Bordier Bueschi, who is managing the grand lakeside mansion that will serve as the summit site, told The Associated Press that staffers inside Villa La Grange were already wearing masks.
She said Putin and Biden would likely not wear masks during their talks on Wednesday. She noted that both leaders have been vaccinated against the coronavirus.
Confirmed cases and deaths from COVID-19 have dropped across Switzerland, and authorities are planning steps to ease the mask requirement later this month.
